ECONOMICS VS TRUMPONOMICS:

Accepting more refugees into the country would boost Australia's economy by almost $38 billion over the next 50 years, an international charity has found.





The Oxfam report finds that if Australia lifted its humanitarian intake from 18,750 to 44,000 by 2020-23 the country's overall Gross Domestic Product would increase.





The charity's report finds the intake would add 35,000 full time equivalent jobs to the Australian economy every year, on average over 50 years.





The report's comprehensive modelling by Deloitte Access Economics shows that an increase in intake would also boost demand for Australian goods and services by $18.2 billion.



