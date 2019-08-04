August 4, 2019
CULTURE WAR?:
El Paso is the most Latino big city in America, and the one with the largest percentage of immigrants.— Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 4, 2019
Last year, just 23 people were murdered in El Paso.
Today, a man apparently motivated by politicians and pundits who claim Latino immigrants are dangerous ... mudered 20.
Just a reminder that two things the GOP says are impossible -- affordable universal health care & low levels of gun violence -- are realities in every single developed economy except the US.— David Roberts (@drvox) August 3, 2019
2019 mass shootings:— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 3, 2019
🇦🇹 0
🇩🇰 0
🇫🇮 0
🇩🇪 0
🇮🇹 0
🇮🇪 0
🇱🇺 0
🇨🇭 0
🇬🇧 0
🇭🇺 0
🇪🇸 0
🇵🇹 0
🇸🇬 0
🇸🇦 0
🇧🇪 0
🇸🇪 0
🇦🇺 0
🇫🇷 0
🇳🇿 1
🇳🇱 1
🇧🇷 1
🇨🇦 1
🇲🇽 3
🇺🇸 249
