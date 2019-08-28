COURTS JUST LOVE BEING LIED TO:

Attorneys for the Justice Department on Wednesday filed documents informing the court that there is no written statement by the Secret Service agent who intervened during the Rose Garden spat between Playboy reporter Brian Karem and Sebastian Gorka. The absence of such a statement does not bode well for the administration, as White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said it was instrumental in the decision to suspend Karem's press credentials for 30 days.





Following Tuesday's hearing regarding the constitutionality of Karem's suspension, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered the government to turn over the agent's written statement.





"Defendants respectfully inform the Court that there is no written statement by the Secret Service agent who intervened and spoke to Mr. Karem during the July 11, 2019 incident," DOJ attorneys responded Wednesday....