CONSERVATIVES' FAVORITE IS DELANEY; THE RIGHT'S IS TULSI (slur alert):

A neo-Nazi website took credit for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's (D-HI) qualification for the first two Democratic primary debates. The Daily Stormer, a notorious white supremacist and antisemitic website, proclaimed in April "we did it" -- after the Hawaii congresswoman reached the 65,000 donor threshold needed to participate in the first two debates.





Andrew Anglin, the website's founder, wrote in April, "We got Tulsi in the debates." He added: "I kind of didn't really want to do the whole big push on this site and have her linked to us if she was going to make it without us (both because I don't want the media attention and I doubt she wants to be considered a nazi candidate)....