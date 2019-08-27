CATBIRD SEATS:





Iran will not talk to the United States until all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to try to end a nuclear standoff.









China's foreign ministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.





With Donald folding in the face of his 2020 prospects tanking, there's no reason for his opponents to give an inch, except cosmetically.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2019 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd