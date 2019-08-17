CAN'T KEEP REPUBLICANS WITH THE HATE OR THE rIGHT WITHOUT:

Trump has taken to blaming others for the recession fears, mostly the Federal Reserve, which he is pushing for further interest rate cuts. Yet much of the uncertainty in the markets stems from his own escalation of a trade war with China, as well as weakened economies in key countries around the world.





President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the US economy despite stock market volatility and told rallygoers in New Hampshire that their financial security depends on his reelection. (Aug. 16)

Some of Trump's closest advisers have urged him to lower the temperature of the trade dispute, fearing that further tariffs would only hurt American consumers and rattle the markets further. The president blinked once this week, delaying a set of tariffs in an effort to save Christmas sales.





Aides acknowledge it is unclear what steps the White House could take to stop a downturn.