August 14, 2019
#CALLEDSHOT:
Trump official doubles down, says Statue of Liberty poem refers to Europeans (ZEKE MILLER and ASHLEY THOMAS, 8/13/19, Times of Israel)
Cuccinelli said in an interview with CNN on Tuesday night that the Emma Lazarus poem emblazoned on the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty referred to "people coming from Europe where they had class based societies where people were considered wretched if they weren't in the right class."
One benefit of Donald's open racism is the Trumpbots joining in revealing what they truly are.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 14, 2019 6:36 AM