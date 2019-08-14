BY THE TIME WE GOT TO VLADSTOCK...:

He and Papadopoulos are listed as speakers at the upcoming "Digital Soldiers Conference," a one-day event scheduled for September 14 in Atlanta that promises to ready "[p]atriotic social media warriors" for a coming "digital civil war" against "censorship and suppression."





Other featured speakers include Bill Mitchell, an online broadcaster and conspiracy theorist; singer and Trump backer Joy Villa; and a "mystery guest." The event is being organized by Rich Granville, the CEO of Yippy, Inc, who has a Twitter feed littered with references to QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered around the notion that Trump is secretly taking down an international ring of pedophiles that includes high-ranking Democrats. QAnon supporters believe that an anonymous person known as Q is dropping online clues about this supposed clandestine operation. The web page for Granville's conference prominently features an American flag festooned with a Q. [...]



