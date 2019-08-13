BEN CRAMER WEPT:

Joe Biden's fight for the soul of America often feels like a fight for the soul of Joe Biden.





His four-day swing through Iowa began with a confident rebuke of President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric. The Wednesday speech in Burlington was timely, given the domestic terrorism days earlier in El Paso, Texas, but also consistent with the themes Biden has campaigned on for months.





The next night, Biden's gravitas gave way to rambling. At an Asian & Latino Coalition event in Des Moines, the former vice president twice ignored a fearless moderator's requests that he shorten his answers. When a teen asked how he would protect her generation from school shootings, Biden alternated between empathetic and defensive. He talked at her: hunched over, palms down flat on the table in front of her as they locked eyes. He wanted her to know that the survivors of last year's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, had come to visit him -- and, in Biden's telling, only him.





"Me," he said. "Nobody else. Me. I met with them. I met with their families."





It can be easy to miss and hard to put your finger on, especially when Biden leads the Democratic presidential field in polling and puts on his aviator-clad frontrunner's face. But Biden presents with a vibe of doubt. He can come across as a candidate who's worried that he's running out of time -- and that he's wasting yours. And he's not always sure how to make the most of it.