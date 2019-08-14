BEN CARSON? OR DAVE CLARKE?:

The president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, New York City's second-largest police union, says he should not face consequences for circulating an explicitly racist video--in which black people are referred to as "monsters" and public housing as a "war zone"--because it was an "honest mistake."





On Tuesday, the NY Post reported that the hate-filled video was emailed to thousands of police sergeants over the weekend, along with a message from SBA President Ed Mullins, reading: "Pay close attention to every word. You will hear what goes through the mind of real policemen every single day on the job. This is the best video I've ever seen telling the public the absolute truth."