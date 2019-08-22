BE LIKE MIKE:

I recently asked one of my clients, a leader of the Minnesota Twins organization, who the greatest player is in baseball today. Without even a second of hesitation, my client responded, "Mike Trout."





"What makes him so great?" I asked.





"Just watch him," he said. "You'll see."





So when Mike Trout came to town with the L.A. Angels, I got tickets--front row, on my left. The more I watched him, the more I realized how much he could teach us all about building leadership presence. Here are the lessons that I took away.