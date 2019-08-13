AT LEAST THEY ACKNOWLEDGE THEY'RE ANTI-AMERICAN:

"Would you also agree that Emma Lazarus's words etched on the Statue of Liberty, 'Give me your tired, give me your poor,' are also a part of the American ethos?" NPR's Rachel Martin asked Cuccinelli on "Morning Edition" in an interview published Tuesday.





"They certainly are: 'Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,'" he replied.




