AT LEAST THEY ACKNOWLEDGE THEY'RE ANTI-AMERICAN:
Cuccinelli rewrites Statue of Liberty poem to make case for limiting immigration (Devan Cole, 8/13/19, CNN)
"Would you also agree that Emma Lazarus's words etched on the Statue of Liberty, 'Give me your tired, give me your poor,' are also a part of the American ethos?" NPR's Rachel Martin asked Cuccinelli on "Morning Edition" in an interview published Tuesday."They certainly are: 'Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,'" he replied.
One further tweak: insert "whites"
