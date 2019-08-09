AN ADMISSION AGAINST INTEREST:



Earlier this week, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20) sparked outrage and backlash among Republicans after doxxing private citizens in his Congressional district who made the maximum donation to President Trump's reelection campaign.





We can all agree with the Right that this public information the donors are and should be ashamed of. If you don't want to be associated with a racist don't fund him



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2019 3:57 PM

