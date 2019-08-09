August 9, 2019
AN ADMISSION AGAINST INTEREST:
Pro-Doxxing Cyberbully Joaquin Castro Once Praised Passage Of A Texas Law Aimed At Preventing... Cyberbulling (Sister Toldjah, 8/09/19, Red State)
Earlier this week, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX-20) sparked outrage and backlash among Republicans after doxxing private citizens in his Congressional district who made the maximum donation to President Trump's reelection campaign.
We can all agree with the Right that this public information the donors are and should be ashamed of. If you don't want to be associated with a racist don't fund him
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2019 3:57 PM
