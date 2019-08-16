ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Amid talk of a U.S. recession, President Donald Trump is reportedly paranoid that economists are biasing their data against him to prevent his re-election in 2020, a downturn that his administration has not prepared for.





According to The Washington Post, Trump is anxious and has been calling business leaders from his New Jersey golf course this week for their views as administration officials try to soothe him with optimistic briefings about the underlying strength of America's economy.





"He's rattled," one unnamed Republican with knowledge of the conversations told the Post. "He thinks that all the people that do this economic forecasting are a bunch of establishment weenies--elites who don't know anything about the real economy and they're against Trump."