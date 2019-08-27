ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

A new Roanoke College poll find found that 53% of potential Virginia voters said they disapproved of President Trump's job performance, while just 27% said they approved -- a new low.





"The president has been a drag on Republicans in statewide elections since 2016. This year is especially significant because all 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the Nov. 5 ballot. Democrats hope to take control of the legislature, with Republicans defending razor-thin majorities of 20 to 19 in the Senate and 51 to 48 in the House of Delegates, with one vacancy in each chamber."