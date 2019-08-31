ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

At a Farmfest listening session with farmers in Minnesota, Perdue hit back at the complaints with his joke: "What do you call two farmers in a basement? A whine cellar."





As he pounded the table in mirth, some of the thousands of farmers at the event laughed nervously -- which was followed by boos.





"It was definitely not an appropriate thing to say," Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish told HuffPost. "It was very insensitive. It took everyone by surprise. He doesn't understand what farmers are dealing with, and he's the head of the Department of Agriculture. He's supposed to be working for farmers."