



If you can't take the heat, don't spend a summer at the self-styled 'flagship conservative outlet of populist and nationalist thought.'





Raheem Kassam, the notorious, now-former global editor-in-chief (not to be confused with their national editor-in-chief) of the recently relaunched Human Events is out.





Or is he? Kassam 'will be leaving that role,' the outlet said in a press release. But the scarf-wearing svengali says it's just a reshuffle: 'There's [nothing] to write I'm not leaving it's a role change,' he said in a text to Cockburn's burner. His Instagram bio still describes him as the 'Editor in chief of @HumanEvents.'





Like Stalin after Lenin's stroke, lawyer-financier Will Chamberlain now heads the party and the state, apparently taking over from Kassam as editor.