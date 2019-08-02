August 2, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
REP. CHENEY ACCUSES TRIBES OF "DESTROYING OUR WESTERN WAY OF LIFE" OVER SACRED GRIZZLY PROTECTIONS (NATIVE NEWS ONLINE, August 1, 2019)
On a momentous day for Tribal Nations, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House Republican Conference Chairwoman, stated that the successful litigation by tribes and environmentalists to return the grizzly bear in Greater Yellowstone to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) "was not based on science or facts" but motivated by plaintiffs "intent on destroying our Western way of life."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2019 12:00 AM