ACCORDING TO THE TRUMPBOTS IT'S JUST SELF-DEFENSE:





On August 12, 2017, neo-Nazi James Fields, 22 drove his car through a group of protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one and injuring more than two dozen. Strangely, however, despite the fact that Fields was convicted on 29 federal hate crime charges, Heather Heyer, 32, the woman he killed, was not included in the FBI's registry of hate crime victims for 2017.