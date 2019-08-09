August 9, 2019
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
JPMorgan Chase has an AI copywriter that writes better ads than humans can (Michelle Cheng, August 7, 2019, Quartz)
In another sign that the future of work is already here, JPMorgan Chase has signed a five-year deal with a software startup that uses artificial intelligence to write marketing copy, following a successful pilot with the technology.In tests, JPMorgan Chase found that Persado's machine-learning tool crafted better ad copy than its own writers could muster, as measured by the higher click rates--more than double in some case--on digital ads for Chase cards and mortgages. In one such matchup, an ad written by a human read, "Access cash from the equity in your home." The more successful version, from Persado, read, "It's true--You can unlock cash from the equity in your home."
When a machine takes his job it's good economics; when it takes yours it's time for UBI:
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2019 6:25 PM