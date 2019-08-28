A TAD TOO ASSIMILATED:

A Washington, DC, woman said in a divorce filing Tuesday that her political consultant husband left her for Rep. Ilhan Omar -- after making a "shocking declaration of love" for the Minnesota congresswoman.





Dr. Beth Mynett, the medical director of the city's Department of Corrections, said she separated from Timothy Mynett in early April after he told her "that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar," according to the divorce filing in DC Superior Court, which was first reported by the New York Post.