A SHARED HATRED OF MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:

Now, a new clique of Arab dictators are launching their own war on terror, using America's terminology to target their domestic and regional rivals while portraying themselves as indispensable to Western efforts at countering terrorism. This approach marks a sharp break from the past and is finding traction at a time when many Western nations -- and in particular the U.S. -- increasingly lack the appetite for overseas wars and instead seek local allies to fight their battles. Remember the images of President Donald Trump and Saudi's King Salman clutching a glowing orb in 2017, after a summit where Riyadh and its regional partners promised to lead the battle against extremist Islam, never mind their track record? Yet behind the cover of the war on terror, these regimes -- from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates to Egypt -- are focusing on domestic and regional rivals, not global threats, argue many experts.