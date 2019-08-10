60-40 NATION:

August 10, 2019
Americans Largely Support Gun Restrictions To 'Do Something' About Gun Violence (Domenico Montanaro, 8/10/19, NPR)
A solid majority of Americans say they are in favor of stricter gun laws in the United States -- 61% said so in a May Quinnipiac poll. But the breakdown by party is illuminating - 91% of Democrats think gun laws should be stricter, as do 59% of independents, but just 32% of Republicans.Almost three-quarters (73%) in the poll also said more needs to be done to address gun violence.
All of the "crazy" stuff Republicans want Democrats to run on is supported by massive majorities of Americans.
