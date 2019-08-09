August 9, 2019
60-40 NATION:
Poll: Even Republicans Want McConnell To Pass Gun Safety In Senate (Dan Desai Martin August 8, 2019, National Memo)
A solid 67 percent of Americans want the Senate to pass the universal background check bill passed by the House of Representatives. That figure includes a majority of Republicans (59 percent), Democrats (79 percent), and independents (53 percent).
All of the most extreme proposals that Republicans believe will sink the Democrats are supported by 60-80% of Americans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2019 7:06 AM