YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





For as long as he can remember, Tim Sherstyuk has been tinkering away in his parents' basement. He built his first computer at age 11, his first software program at 13 and filed his first patent application at 19. Two years later, he dropped out of school to build a company that has the potential to significantly improve the lifespan and charging speed of batteries -- with huge consequences for the planet.





GBatteries is on the verge of enabling electric vehicles to charge as fast as it takes to fill a tank of gas, a benchmark Sherstyuk says could retire the internal combustion engine once and for all.