YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

If electric vehicles are indeed the future, we're on the brink of a major upheaval in car design. The necessary components for EVs are different enough (bye bye internal combustion engines) that they have the potential to take forms hitherto unseen on American roads. You've seen hints at these futuristic designs from Tesla, Rivian and even top brands like Toyota.





Where you won't see quasi-sci-fi EV design: the 2020 Mini Cooper SE, the British brand's first all-electric car which was unveiled today. Instead of pushing the limit of what a Mini could look and feel like, the company chose to design it as close to the existing, gas-powered Minis as possible. And that makes it radical.