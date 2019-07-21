YOU TAKE THE GROWING STATES; WE'LL TAKE THE DYING ONES:

[T]rump's really trying to thread the needle here. A lot of things can go wrong.





His net approval rating remains negative (currently -9 points), as it has throughout a presidency in which he has focused on hardline immigration policies and racial resentment.





Further, Trump's Republican Party lost the 2018 midterm elections, which were held under similar conditions as today. Trump's net approval rating was -9 points in the 2018 exit poll. The result was that Trump's Republican Party lost 40 House seats and the House popular vote by 9 points.





In the final weeks of that cycle, Republicans were not helped by Trump continuously pointing out in the final weeks of that campaign that migrants were coming up through Central America. Voters who decided in the final month of the 2018 campaign were as likely to vote Democratic as those who decided before then.





It remains unclear if Trump can compensate his unpopularity by demonizing the Democratic nominee this time around.





And remember, Trump also risks raising turnout among nonwhite voters. That's not a big deal in a state like Wisconsin, which is very white. It could, however, take Sunbelt states moving to the left, like Arizona and Texas, and put them into play for the Democrats.





If either Arizona or Texas go blue, it opens up a lot of electoral college paths for the eventual Democratic nominee.