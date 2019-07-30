WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:

The hashtag #MoscowMitchMcTreason is trending one day after the Kentucky Republican gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor in response to accusations of being a Russian sympathizer.





More specifically, McConnell took umbrage with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and Washington Post opinion columnist Dana Milbank, who called him "Moscow Mitch" and "a Russian asset."





These comments came after McConnell blocked two measures aimed at preventing foreign interference in U.S. elections.





In his roughly 25-minute speech Monday afternoon, McConnell called out media outlets for hosting "hyperventilating hacks" and compared attacks on him to "modern-day McCarthyism."