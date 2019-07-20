WHERE THE WAR ENDS:





The former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), a mountainous cluster of seven districts and six towns along the Afghan border that resisted efforts at outside control for hundreds of years, were merged into the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last May.





The result of the vote for the provincial assembly is unlikely to have much direct impact on national politics or Prime Minister Imran Khan's government in Islamabad.





But the election marks a significant milestone for a region that has been a byword for unrest since before the days of the British rulers of India, who generally left tribal elders to administer their own justice in a system that continued after Pakistan gained its independence in 1947.





"It is a historic day," said Ajmal Wazir, the government's adviser on the tribal areas. "The polling process is continuing smoothly."





The elections will see 16 seats contested by 285 candidates from all the main national parties as well as independents. But the issue of how parliamentary democracy can be brought to a region that was for centuries governed by often harsh tribal custom has added uncertainty to the process.