July 19, 2019
WHAT TOUCHING NAIVETE:
Why I Left Planned Parenthood: I believe abortion is about health care, not politics. Many of my colleagues disagreed. (Leana S. Wen, July 19, 2019, NY Times)
In my farewell message to colleagues, I cited philosophical differences over the best way to protect reproductive health. While the traditional approach has been through prioritizing advocating for abortion rights, I have long believed that the most effective way to advance reproductive health is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one. I believed we could expand support for Planned Parenthood -- and ultimately for abortion access -- by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who can unite behind the goal of improving the health and well-being of women and children.When the board hired me to chart this new course, I knew that it would be challenging. Few organizations, let alone organizations under constant siege, accept change easily. Indeed, there was immediate criticism that I did not prioritize abortion enough. While I am passionately committed to protecting abortion access, I do not view it as a stand-alone issue. As one of the few national health care organizations with a presence in all 50 states, Planned Parenthood's mandate should be to promote reproductive health care as part of a wide range of policies that affect women's health and public health.
In fairness, it's like conservatives thinking the Tea Party wanted smaller government.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 19, 2019 6:59 PM