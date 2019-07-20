"WHAT SPOTS?", THE LEOPARD ASKED:

Amy Wax, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania who was removed from teaching first-year students last year after writing an article questioning the abilities of black students, offered what she called "the cultural case" for reduced immigration.





She defended President Trump's vulgar comment last year disparaging immigration from certain countries, to laughter and applause. And she dismissed the idea that immigrants somehow became American simply by living here, which Ms. Wax (borrowing a term used by white nationalists and self-described "race realists") mocked as the "magic dirt" argument.





There's no reason that "people who come here will quickly come to think, live and act just like us." she said. Immigration policy, she said, should take into account "cultural compatibility."





"In effect," she said, this "means taking the position that our country will be better off with more whites and fewer nonwhites."