WHAT ABOUT THE THIRD AMIGO, DONALD?
Netanyahu said pushing for pre-election Putin trip to Israel (tIMES OF iSRAEL, 7/29/19)
Seeking to secure a visit to Israel by Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the September 17 election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to be pressuring the Jerusalem municipality and other government bodies to expedite the inauguration of a memorial in the capital to those who perished in the Nazi siege of Leningrad during World War II.
