"WE'RE THE NAZIS; THEY'RE THE SOVIETS!":

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes took the stage in fake handcuffs meant to symbolize the effect of online censorship on his politics. He then attempted to wrench the handcuffs off himself to prove that he could overcome his social media bans--but could not manage it and had to be helped by someone else on stage. After the rally, McInnes claimed that was all part of his plan.





McInnes went on to praise the fighting prowess of the all-men's Proud Boys group that he founded but claims to no longer lead. McInnes compared the Proud Boys to German soldiers fighting waves of Soviet troops in World War II.





"That's how it feels to fight antifa," McInnes said, referring to left-wing antifascist demonstrators participating in the counterprotest.