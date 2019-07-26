WELL, THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARE TERRIFIED:

In the summer of 2017, I sang at a rally that was heavily counter-protested by a crowd of white men in Make America Great Again hats.





After my performance, I approached a few of these counter-protesters and asked why they had come. In response, one of them began ranting about Antifa, gesticulating at a group of black-clad youth leaning against a low retaining wall on the other side of the police barricade.





"They're terrorists," he said. "They look just like ISIS. Just look at them."





These kids, most of whom were clearly overheating behind the black bandanas impractically tied across their faces, seemed enigmatic and slightly silly to me; but nothing about their posture or behavior struck me as remotely menacing. I've met golden retrievers who scared me more.





By contrast, I later learned that the man who'd invoked the ISIS comparison was well-known throughout the Pacific Northwest for showing up at mosques to harass worshippers and that his affiliations included multiple groups recognized as far-right hate, reactionary, and antigovernment groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center. [...]





For starters, the vast majority of terrorist attacks on American soil are motivated by right-wing extremism, and terrorists typically attack soft targets such as places of worship, workplaces, schools, or clinics. By aiming at people going about their daily lives, terrorists sow fear and instability, often in an attempt to coerce powerful institutions into complying with their demands.





We should therefore all be asking why Republicans are so eager to slap the "terrorist organization" label on a decentralized, left-wing, grassroots network that has never claimed responsibility for any such attack, and which is responsible for zero deaths ever.