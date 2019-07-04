WE HAVE NATIONAL HEALTH....:

Some notes to the candidates who raised their hands last week when asked if they would support health insurance for undocumented immigrants:





First, there are already clinics and emergency rooms across the U.S. that provide a safety net for many millions of patients, including those in the country illegally, whether or not they have health insurance.





The clinics are known as Federally Qualified Health Centers. They received grants under Obamacare from 2010 to 2015, and as they expanded they began to receive more income from patients coming in with their new Medicaid cards. I traveled to one of the clinics a few years ago on the shores of Lake Erie, in Dunkirk, N.Y., and was told by the medical director there that 85 percent of their patients now have insurance and the main problem is a shortage of doctors.





Emergency rooms across the country have the same problem. They are bound by law to see patients in an emergency whether they have insurance or not.