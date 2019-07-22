WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

It's not surprising that quantum physics has a reputation for being weird and counterintuitive. The world we're living in sure doesn't feel quantum mechanical. And until the 20th century, everyone assumed that the classical laws of physics devised by Isaac Newton and others -- according to which objects have well-defined positions and properties at all times -- would work at every scale. But Max Planck, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and their contemporaries discovered that down among atoms and subatomic particles, this concreteness dissolves into a soup of possibilities. An atom typically can't be assigned a definite position, for example -- we can merely calculate the probability of finding it in various places. The vexing question then becomes: How do quantum probabilities coalesce into the sharp focus of the classical world?





Physicists sometimes talk about this changeover as the "quantum-classical transition." But in fact there's no reason to think that the large and the small have fundamentally different rules, or that there's a sudden switch between them. Over the past several decades, researchers have achieved a greater understanding of how quantum mechanics inevitably becomes classical mechanics through an interaction between a particle or other microscopic system and its surrounding environment.





One of the most remarkable ideas in this theoretical framework is that the definite properties of objects that we associate with classical physics -- position and speed, say -- are selected from a menu of quantum possibilities in a process loosely analogous to natural selection in evolution: The properties that survive are in some sense the "fittest." As in natural selection, the survivors are those that make the most copies of themselves. This means that many independent observers can make measurements of a quantum system and agree on the outcome -- a hallmark of classical behavior. [...]





At the heart of quantum Darwinism is the slippery notion of measurement -- the process of making an observation.