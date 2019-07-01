July 1, 2019
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Early life illuminated in 3D (Cosmos, 7/01/19)
...and on the 8th day, God printed shower curtain rings...Researchers at Rockefeller University in the US have used stem cells to create a 3D model of early embryonic tissues, allowing them to simulate developmental processes as they occur in time and space.Writing in the journal Nature Cell Biology, they say they hope this tool will make it possible to further elucidate the processes that guide embryonic growth, and ultimately lead to innovations that promote healthy pregnancies.
