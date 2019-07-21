VERY FINE PEOPLE:





Maxwell first grew close with the Clintons after Bill Clinton left office, vacationing on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009, attending her wedding in 2010, and participating in the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, years after her name first emerged in accounts of Epstein's alleged sexual abuse.





"Ghislaine was the contact between Epstein and Clinton," said a person familiar with the relationship. "She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close." (Lawyers for Maxwell did not respond to requests for comment, and a spokesperson for Clinton disputed the idea that the two women were ever close.)





Trump's ties to Maxwell and her late father, the publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, meanwhile, go back even further, to at least the late 1980s.





"He really likes her," said Steven Hoffenberg, a former mentor to Epstein who pleaded guilty in 1995 to running a massive Ponzi scheme, of Trump and Maxwell. "He was friendly with her father."





In the 1980s, Trump and Robert Maxwell, the Czech-born owner of London's Daily Mirror tabloid, rubbed shoulders on the high-flying Manhattan party circuit.





An item from a May 1989 gossip column placed Trump and both Maxwells together at a party aboard the elder Maxwell's yacht, named the Lady Ghislaine, that featured caviar flown in from Paris and former Republican senator John Tower of Texas. The item notes that Trump compared his own larger yacht with Maxwell's.





As it happened, Trump's yacht, the Trump Princess, had originally belonged to the Saudi arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi (uncle of the slain Washington Post contributor Jamal), and Maxwell's yacht had originally belonged to one of Adnan's brothers. [...]





Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a former changing room attendant at Mar-a-Lago who has accused Epstein of sexually abusing her as a minor, alleges in a lawsuit that she was first approached at the club in 1998 by Ghislaine Maxwell, who convinced her to meet Epstein and joined him in the abuse. Maxwell has denied wrongdoing.