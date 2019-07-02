July 2, 2019
UH-OH, TUCKER AGREED TO RUN...:
Pence's office tight-lipped after VP abruptly cancels New Hampshire trip to return to White House (Alex Pappas, 7/02/19, Fox News)
Vice President Pence's abrupt decision Tuesday to abandon plans to fly to New Hampshire for an opioid event -- and instead return to the White House -- has prompted confusion and conflicting statements from members of his team, as administration officials refused to divulge the reason for the last-minute change.
Say this for the VP, there's no level of humiliation he won't accept.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 2, 2019 8:13 PM