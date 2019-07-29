UAE FIRST!:

Two weeks before Trump was scheduled to deliver the energy policy speech, Thomas Barrack, a California investment tycoon with extensive contacts in the Middle East and who later helped oversee Trump's inauguration, provided a former business associate inside the United Arab Emirates with an advance copy of the candidate's planned remarks. The associate then told Barrack he shared them with UAE and Saudi government officials, after which Barrack arranged for language requested by the UAE officials to be added to the speech with the help of Trump's campaign manager at the time, Paul Manafort.