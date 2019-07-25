July 25, 2019
TRUMPBOTS GONNA TRUMP:
Larry Klayman Faces Possible Law License Suspension for Allegedly Seeking Relationship with Client, and More (Alberto Luperon, July 24th, 2019, Law & Crime)
Larry Klayman, a right-wing activist and attorney who has represented conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi, former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore and Laura Loomer among others, faces a possible 33-month suspension from practicing law in the District of Columbia.A Hearing Committee with the Board on Professional Responsibility filed a report Wednesday alleging that he took advantage of a client and tried to start a relationship with her...
