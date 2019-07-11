TRUMPBOTS ASSEMBLE!:

While the Trump administration has generally embraced the far-right social media sphere, Thursday's event will be one of the first to bring that digital ecosystem into the real world. Disinformation researchers who spoke with NBC News said the event further legitimizes a network of social media personalities who repeatedly target politicians and social media users with disinformation, trolling and harassment campaigns.





"I feel like maybe the rest of us are in denial, or disbelief, that these kinds of internet celebrities and social media influencers are already a powerful force shaping our culture," said Erin Gallagher, who maps influence networks of targeted harassment and disinformation. "The people and topics that they elevate with their massive platforms are incredibly toxic and will have very damaging long-term effects on society."





The toxicity of at least one of the attendees has already caused problems for the event.





Cartoonist Ben Garrison, who was initially invited to the summit, is no longer attending. Garrison faced criticism for a cartoon that showed George Soros as a puppetmaster. The Anti-Defamation League called the cartoon "anti-Semitic" in 2017. Images of Soros, a Democratic donor who is frequently the target of conspiracy theories, have been a recurring trope in Garrison's cartoons.





Various people have posted on social media their invitations to the event, but it's unclear whether all will be attending, given some controversy over their past online behavior.





Conspiracy theorist Bill Mitchell, an online radio host and frequent guest on Infowars who has promoted the Qanon conspiracy theory, has tweeted that he will attend the event. Tim Pool, a YouTube personality who has pushed the false conspiracy theory that former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich leaked hacked emails to WikiLeaks, also plans to attend the event.





Right-wing commentator Ali Alexander also received an invitation. Alexander made headlines in recent weeks for questioning Kamala Harris's ethnicity in a tweet that was retweeted by Donald Trump Jr., the president's son. Harris was born in Oakland, Calif., and her father and mother are immigrants from Jamaica and India, respectively.