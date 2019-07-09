July 9, 2019
THEY'RE GOING TO HAVE TO LIE TO MY FACE:
U.S. judge denies Justice Dept. request to shake up legal team in census case (Sarah N. Lynch, 7/09/19, Reuters)
Adding yet another hurdle for the Justice Department as it struggles to find a new path forward to adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman said in a court order the department's 11th-hour request to change lawyers handling the case is "patently deficient" and provides no "satisfactory reasons."
Always bet on the Deep State.
