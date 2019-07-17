THEY SUPPORT HIM BECAUSE OF, NOT IN SPITE OF, HIS RACISM:

This week American Greatness published an anonymously written poem titled "Cuck Elegy." I'm not going to link to it. It is an attack on David French and other conservatives who the author believes are too invested in getting the approbation of the left and not willing enough to fight . . . well, for whatever.





And midway through the verse are these lines:









The "Global South"? "The mocha-skinned Lazarus"?





"You are more rich than him if not in cash, then in your white skin"?





I don't know to read this as anything other than racism--and not just racism, but actual, honest-to-God, KKK-style white nationalism.





Especially since--again--the author is using a pseudonym. Which is the writerly equivalent of wearing a hood. If there was an innocent interpretation for this, then the author's name would be on it.





It is not a coincidence that this post appeared on a website devoted to the perpetual and total defense of Donald Trump 72 hours after Trump started telling some of America's elected representatives to "go back to your own country."





This is how the cancer spreads.