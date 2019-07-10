July 10, 2019
THERE IS NO HESSIA:
Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden (Tom Perry, Suleiman Al-Khalidi, 7/10/19, Reuters)
President Bashar al-Assad's assault in the northwest has been met with a painful rebel counterpunch that underlines Turkish resolve to keep the area out of his hands and shows why he will struggle to take back more of Syria by force.More than two months of Russian-backed operations in and around Idlib province have yielded little or nothing for Assad's side.
It's almost like the UR only used Assad and Putin to do they dying in the war on ISIS and they got nothing in return.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2019 11:12 AM