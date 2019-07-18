July 18, 2019
THEIR HERO:
FBI documents point to Trump role in hush money for porn star Daniels (Jonathan Allen, Jonathan Stempel, 7/18/19, Reuters)
FBI documents unsealed on Thursday suggest that Donald Trump was actively involved in engineering a hush-money payment shortly before the 2016 election to a porn actress who said she had a sexual encounter with him, as his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, campaign team and others scrambled to head off a scandal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 18, 2019 5:14 PM