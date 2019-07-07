THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A federal judge in February ruled that Epstein sex-trafficked underage girls and President Donald Trump's Secretary of Labor, Alexander Acosta, who served as a federal prosecutor in Miami at the time, illegally kept details of Epstein's plea from his victims. [...]





Not only has Epstein been friends with Trump for over two decades, former president Bill Clinton is also among the list of prominent people who have been associated with the convicted sex offender.





In 2002, Trump told New York magazine Epstein "enjoys his social life."





"I've known Jeff for fifteen years," Trump said. "Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."