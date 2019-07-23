THE TEA PARTY WINS AGAIN:





In a statement, Pelosi and Schumer said the agreement will "enhance our national security and invest in middle class priorities that advance the health, financial security and well-being of the American people."





Despite their hysterical fears about the UR transferring their benefits to the coloreds, the entitlements of old white men remain sacrosanct



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2019 12:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd