THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT (profanity alert):





A far-right rally scheduled for downtown Washington on Saturday has been thrown into disarray by dramatic allegations centering on cocaine, a love triangle, and the far-right Proud Boys men's group.





"The Proud Boys? More like the Joke Boys," Republican congressional candidate Omar Navarro, a key player in the bizarre feud, told The Daily Beast.





The drama has torn apart one-time allies prominent on the pro-Trump internet and cost the so-called "Demand Free Speech" rally at least one speaker, after other prominent right-wing celebrities already cited other reasons for not appearing. While the rally was meant to protest the banning of conservative figures from social media, the surrounding drama has cast a shadow over the event.





On one side of the fight: Navarro, a perennial challenger to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) whose losing campaigns against the liberal stalwart have become a cause celebre on the right.





On the other: the Proud Boys, the all-male group of self-described "Western chauvinists," and DeAnna Lorraine, a self-styled MAGA relationship expert and Navarro's ex-girlfriend.





The clash became public late on Wednesday night, when Navarro tweeted that Lorraine had been using cocaine and "sleeping with the proud boys." Navarro declared that he would no longer speak at Saturday's rally, which was organized in part by top Proud Boy leaders. [...]





"The Proud Boys are just as bad as antifa is," Navarro said.