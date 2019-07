THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

Trump attacks "Radical Left" for boycotting, a tactic he has repeatedly advocated https://t.co/gJHKUVp9gP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2019



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 10, 2019 8:21 AM

The difference being that he is the head of government leading these attacks on business. They are just consumers.

